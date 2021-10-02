All Is Not Well in Congress, Now Odisha Unit Sees Discontent

All is not well in the Odisha Congress. After Punjab, Chandigarh, Kerala and Rajasthan, infighting became a common scene in the Odisha Congress. Now, the OPCC President is likely to be changed in the state.

Discontent came out after separate parallel meetings held in New Delhi and Bhubaneswar on Friday. While senior leaders Pradeep Majhi and Bhakta Charan Das met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Friday, some other leaders held a meeting with Mohd. Mokkim in Bhubaneswar.

As per information, the name of former MP & PCC President Sharat Pattnaik, former Union minister Bhakta Das, Cuttack-Barabati MLA Mohd Mokkim are in the race for the PCC president’s post.

Before the panchayat elections, the party leaders came out to strengthen the party. PCC working President Pradeep Majhi and Bhakta Charan Das held extensive talks with Rahul Gandhi regarding party activities. Though Majhi denied the rumour that he is likely to quit Congress, it revealed that all is not well in the State Congress. Responding to it, Pradeep said, “We discussed party activities with him. I am with Congress and will remain in the party."

Leaders who oppose PCC President Nirajan Pattnaik met Mohd. Mokimm on Friday. It has been said that the PCC president is likely to be changed in the State.

“There should be a change in the party organisation. The party will perform well if the party continues with the PCC chief," said Sandhya Mohapatra.

Responding to the discussion Niranjan Pattnaik said, “Discontent in all parties is a common thing. I don’t bother about the unnecessary discussion.”

