All is Not Well in JD(U)? Prashant Kishor Gives Up Campaign Duties Days Ahead of Polls
Prashant Kishor, a political strategist and vice-president of JDU, was expected to take care of the party’s strategies during the Lok Sabha polls.
New Delhi: With less than two weeks to go for the first phase of polling in Bihar, ruling Janta Dal-United’s (JDU) second in command, Prashant Kishor, announced on Friday that he will not be in-charge of campaigning and management of the party. In his tweet earlier in the day, he said that JDU leader and Rajya Sabha member Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will take care of “electioneering and management of the JD(U).”
“The responsibility for electioneering and management by JD(U) is on the strong shoulders of Shri RCP Singh Ji, the preferred leader of the party. My role in this early stages of my politics is learning and collaborating,” reads Kishor’s tweet.
बिहार में NDA माननीय मोदी जी एवं नीतीश जी के नेतृत्व में मजबूती से चुनाव लड़ रहा है।— Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 29, 2019
JDU की ओर से चुनाव-प्रचार एवं प्रबंधन की जिम्मेदारी पार्टी के वरीय एवं अनुभवी नेता श्री RCP सिंह जी के मजबूत कंधों पर है।
मेरे राजनीति के इस शुरुआती दौर में मेरी भूमिका सीखने और सहयोग की है।
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
