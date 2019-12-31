Amid a war of words between his party vice-president Prashant Kishor and ally BJP over seat sharing for the 2020 Bihar elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sought to play down the difference. “Sab theek hai (all is well),” Kumar said when asked about the alliance in the state.

Kishor, who has been a vocal critic of the BJP’s decision on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), had recently suggested that the JDU should get a larger share in seat distribution for the polls.

"As of today, there is no discussion about the seat sharing but as and when the discussion happens, the ratio of seat sharing has to be basis 2009 and 2015. In 2009, JDU fought on 142 seats and BJP on 101, So the ratio was 1:1.4. In 2015, JDU won 71 and BJP 53 (when they contested against each other). Here again the ratio is 71/53, which equals to 1:1.35. As far as LJP is concerned, both parties could give equal number of seats from their respective quota," Kishor told News18.

The BJP then hit back at Kishor, saying those "engaged in the business of collating political data and coining slogans" were benefiting the opposition in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday launched a veiled attack on the election strategist after he asserted that the JD(U) had a greater political heft in Bihar and, as such, it should contest more seats than the saffron party in the assembly polls due next year.

"The 2020 assembly polls in the state will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Seat-sharing will be finalised by top leaders of both parties at an appropriate time.

"No problems in that. But those, who have entered politics not driven by ideology but while engaged in the business of collating political data and coining slogans, are making utterances in violation of coalition dharma and benefiting the opposition in the bargain,” Modi tweeted.

The remark, however, did not go down well with Kishor who said it was the people of Bihar, and not any leader or party, who had given the JDU the status of the largest party in the state. He also took a dig at Modi for his views on "political boundaries".

बिहार में @NitishKumar का नेतृत्व और JDU की सबसे बड़े दल की भूमिका बिहार की जनता ने तय किया है, किसी दूसरी पार्टी के नेता या शीर्ष नेतृत्व ने नहीं।2015 में हार के बाद भी परिस्थितिवश DY CM बनने वाले @SushilModi से राजनीतिक मर्यादा और विचारधारा पर व्याख्यान सुनना सुखद अनुभव है। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 31, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.