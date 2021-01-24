All-out Attack on Mamata Over Netaji Event Reaction, BJP Now Tweets Video of Her Reciting Islamic Prayer

Mamata Banerjee's refusal to not deliver her speech at the main 'Parakram Diwas' celebration here after 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans greeted her has given the Bharatiya Janata Party fresh ammunition to attack her ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. While the party questioned her "appeasement politics" while reciting Islamic prayer at a state government event, VHP leadership came down heavily on the CM saying that it reflects her "anti-Hindu" mindset and efforts to appease a particular community.

"If CM Mamata Banerjee can recite an Islamic prayer at a West Bengal government event, why does she have a problem being greeted with Jai Shree Ram? Appeasement? She disgraced Bengal and insulted Netaji’s legacy by her conduct at the event to commemorate Netaji’s anniversary," the Bengal BJP tweeted.

International joint general secretary of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Surendra Jain told PTI, "What Mamata Banerjee did yesterday reflects her anti-Hindu mindset and her efforts towards appeasement politics. Lord Ram is soul of the country. Why does she get angry with 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans? We fail to understand."

When a section of the crowd continued with their chanting, the chief minister had said, before returning to her seat, "I thank the Prime Minister and the Union culture ministry for holding this programme in Kolkata. This is a government programme and not a political programme. There has to be dignity. It doesn't behove anybody to invite people and insult. I won't speak. Jai Bangla, Jai Hind." BJP leader and grandnephew of Netaji, Chandra Kumar Bose, said there was nothing wrong with the slogan and Netaji's birth anniversary should not be mixed with politics.

The Congress and the Left Front had backed Banerjee and slammed the BJP for the incident.

A visibly agitated Banerjee, who was called to deliver her speech at the Netaji birth anniversary ceremony at Victoria Memorial on Saturday, had fumed over the "insult" and said, it was a government programme and not a political event.