All Parties of Northeast Voted in Favour of Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha: Piyush Goyal
The Bill, which which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
File photo of Union minister Piyush Goyal (File Image: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal claimed that all parties of the Northeast, including those not with the BJP, voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
The Bill, which which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there, was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Lok Sabha passed the bill on Monday.
As protests continued in some parts of Assam and Tripura against the legislation, Goyal, the deputy leader of the BJP in Rajya Sabha, said all parties of the Northeast, including those who are not with the BJP, voted in favour of the move.
