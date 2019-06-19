All-Party Meet LIVE: 'No, Thanks' Say Mamata, Mayawati, Akhilesh to Modi's One Nation, One Election Invite

Event Highlights Congress to Skip All-party Meet

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and DMK supremo MK Stalin excused themselves from the meeting. The Congress, however, is yet to take a decision on the issue.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and DMK supremo MK Stalin excused themselves from the meeting. The Congress, however, is yet to take a decision on the issue.

Jun 19, 2019 2:25 pm (IST) Congress to Skip All-party Meet | The Congress will skip the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 'one nation, one election' issue as it is opposed to the idea of holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's top leaders in the Parliament after consultations with various other parties. Leaders of a number of other parties have already decided to skip the meeting as a majority of them are opposed to the idea. The Samajwadi Party is also opposed to the idea and will skip the meeting, a source said. Jun 19, 2019 2:24 pm (IST) Advocates of 'One Nation, One Election' | Last year in August, when the then CEC summarily rejected the idea, BJP president Amit Shah wrote to the Law Commission of India in support of simultaneous polls. He argued that the country was perpetually in election mode, resulting in a lack of adequate focus on governance. His second argument was that scattered polling led to extra expenditure. The Law Commission subsequently came out with a draft report in support of the idea, though it kept Jammu and Kashmir out of the purview. Jun 19, 2019 2:19 pm (IST) What is 'One nation, One Election'? | 'One nation, One Election' or simultaneous polls is an idea that has run into rough weather ever since it was mooted in the Modi government's previous term. Among its critics have been former election commissioners. On Tuesday TS Krishnamurthy, who oversaw the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, said that a lot of administrative arrangements, including increasing the strength of paramilitary forces for poll duties, might be required for simultaneous polls. Krishnamurthy added the idea had several advantages, but it would not be possible without the necessary constitutional amendments. Jun 19, 2019 2:18 pm (IST) Mamata, Kejriwal Among Leading Politicians to Skip Meeting | Mamata Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has already turned down the invitation. In the letter, in which she excused herself, she said, "Instead of doing the matter hurriedly, I would like to request you to kindly circulate a white paper on the subject to all political parties inviting their views by providing adequate time." Apart from Banerjee, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao have decided to stay away from the meeting. DMK's Stalin and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwwal will also skip the high-profile meeting. Jun 19, 2019 2:14 pm (IST) The 'One Nation, One Election' Meets Perennial Opposition | The agenda for the all-party meet also includes discussions on celebrating 75 years of India's Independence in 2022 and 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary this year. The 'One Nation, One Election' idea has run into opposition even before the issue is put up formally for discussion before political parties. The Congress-led UPA, Trinamool Congress and Left parties have already expressed their opposition to the idea. Jun 19, 2019 2:10 pm (IST) PM Narendra Modi to Lead All Party Meeting Shortly | An All Party Meeting will shortly be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he prepares to resume his efforts to build a consensus on the idea of 'One Nation, One Election', a theme which first found mention in the BJP's 2014 manifesto and was later voiced by both Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah.

Mayawati tweeted on Tuesday morning that said she would have attended the all-party meeting if it was on electronic voting machines (EVMs). According to the sources, Kejriwal would not be attending the meeting and the Aam Aadmi Party would be represented by party member Raghav Chadha. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi will be represented at the meeting by its working president K T Rama Rao, the son of K Chandrashekar Rao.



However, Left parties are likely to attend the meeting.



On Tuesday, Banerjee had also declined the invitation to attend the meeting and asked the Centre to instead prepare a white paper on the "one nation, one election" issue for consultations. Leaders of UPA constituents, who had met in Parliament on Tuesday evening, discussed the issue and decided that they would hold further discussions with other like-minded parties before taking a final call on the matter.



Asked whether Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will attend Wednesday's meeting convened by the prime minister, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi said "you will know tomorrow (Wednesday)". Rahul Gandhi evaded questions on the issue when posed to him after the meeting in Parliament.



Modi has invited the heads of all the political parties that have at least one member either in the Lok Sabha or in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue. Sources said that Opposition parties are weary of the meeting convened by the prime minister as they feel this might be a "trap" set by the BJP and needs proper discussion before going ahead.



The agenda for the meeting also include celebration of 75 years of Independence in 2022 and the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. It will be followed by a dinner meeting with all the MPs on Thursday.