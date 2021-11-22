All Play, No Politics on Mulayam Singh Yadav's B'day as SP Celebrates With 83-kg Laddoo, Blood Donation Camps

The Samajwadi Party is celebrating its founder and patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s 83rd birthday on Monday with an 83-kilogram ‘laddoo’ which was cut at the party office and blood donation camps by party workers in several districts as it gears up for the 2022 UP elections.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also wished Yadav on his birthday and wished him a long life.

Senior party leaders along with SP state chief Naresh Uttam Patel and sister of slain dacoit-turned-MP Phulan Devi, Rukmini Nishad, were among those present on the occasion. Folk singers entertained the crowd inside the SP office while workers danced to the tunes of ‘dhol’ and bands.

The 83-kg laddoo on Mulayam Singh Yadav’s birthday. (News18)

Earlier, it was speculated that the five-year-long family feud of the Yadav family could come to an end as Akhilesh Yadav and his estranged uncle Shivpal may call it a truce by sharing stage on this special day.

Akhilesh Yadav has said he was ready to forge an alliance with Shivpal Yadav and would ensure maximum respect for his uncle. Shivpal Yadav had also said his first preference for alliance would be Samajwadi Party for the 2022 UP polls.

However, Akhilesh Yadav made it clear a few days ago that he does not want any political work on neta-ji’s birthday. The SP chief had stated that his party workers will celebrate the occasion but there will be no ‘political work’ done on this day.

Political experts are of the view that Akhilesh Yadav would not want to make his father’s birthday celebration a political spectacle to avoid any throwback to the bitter family feud from 2017.

Speaking to News18, political commentator and veteran journalist Ratan Mani Lal said, “It is clear that Akhilesh wants to use this occasion to portray himself as an obedient son. He doesn’t want to spend the day fielding political questions and reminders of the 2017 friction within the family.”

He added: “It is important for Akhilesh Yadav at the moment that he goes into the elections with a clean slate. The family feud is kind of a black spot for him. If the occasion (Mulayam’s birthday) is political, then all these questions will be raised. Akhilesh doesn’t want to overshadow the occasion with such questions.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.