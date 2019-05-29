English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
All Prominent Opposition Leaders, Chief Ministers, Governors Invited for Modi's Swearing-in
The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
PM Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign as he arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: All prominent opposition leaders, chief ministers and governors have been invited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in for a second term on Thursday, highly-placed sources said Tuesday.
The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The sources said all chief ministers, governors, former prime ministers and presidents have been sent invitations for the event.
They said invitations for the ceremony are being sent to all the major regional and national political parties of the country.
President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm on Thursday.
The invitation to opposition leaders is seen as Modi's move to reach out to them following the fiercely fought election in which the BJP registered a massive victory.
The government has also invited leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries for the swearing-in ceremony.
The opposition leaders who have been invited include Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
The sources said all chief ministers, governors, former prime ministers and presidents have been sent invitations for the event.
They said invitations for the ceremony are being sent to all the major regional and national political parties of the country.
President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Modi and other members of the Union Council of Ministers during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 pm on Thursday.
The invitation to opposition leaders is seen as Modi's move to reach out to them following the fiercely fought election in which the BJP registered a massive victory.
The government has also invited leaders of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries for the swearing-in ceremony.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pregnant Mahhi Vij and Husband Jay Bhanushali Spotted on a Movie Date
- Asus Zenfone 6 Takes Over No. 1 Spot in DxOMark Selfie Camera Rankings
- JCB Meme: Here's Everything You Need to Know About the Company Trending as #JCBKiKhudayi
- After The Phantom Taps, OnePlus 7 Pro Users Are Complaining About a New Voice Call Issue
- 'What is JCB Ki Khudai Meme?' Indians Turn to Google To Dig Up Answers
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results