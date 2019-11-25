All Rumours of Quitting Congress Baseless, Changed Twitter Bio Month Ago, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
File photo of senior Congress leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday dismissed speculation about his Twitter bio not including his links to the party as "baseless".
Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
But the changes were made a month ago, Scindia said.
"I had changed it (the Twitter bio) a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless," Scindia told PTI.
Later Scindia tweeted, "Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago!"
His Twitter bio had earlier stated, "Former Member of Parliament Guna (2002-2019). Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commerce and Industry, MoS communications, IT and Post".
Scindia's Twitter bio now reads, "Public servant, cricket enthusiast".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Sky Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick Worth Rs 3999: Here is How to Get One
- Hackers Know Your Address And Phone Number, But OnePlus Thinks All You'll Get is Spam
- Resideo Air Purifier Review: An Absolutely No Fuss Clean Air Solution For Your Home
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly