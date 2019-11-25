Take the pledge to vote

All Rumours of Quitting Congress Baseless, Changed Twitter Bio Month Ago, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
File photo of senior Congress leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday dismissed speculation about his Twitter bio not including his links to the party as "baseless".

Social media went into overdrive with many wondering whether Scindia was planning to quit the Congress and others highlighting the reported differences between him and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

But the changes were made a month ago, Scindia said.

"I had changed it (the Twitter bio) a month ago... I got feedback that it is a long biodata and should be made short. All rumours around it are baseless," Scindia told PTI.

Later Scindia tweeted, "Ridiculous commotion over a twitter profile change done almost a month ago!"

His Twitter bio had earlier stated, "Former Member of Parliament Guna (2002-2019). Former Minister for Power (I/C); MoS Commerce and Industry, MoS communications, IT and Post".

Scindia's Twitter bio now reads, "Public servant, cricket enthusiast".

