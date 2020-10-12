All Scindias in Party Fold, BJP Scales up Vijaya Raje Scindia Birth Centenary Celebrations

Scindia said he would be touring all the poll bound constituencies in the region in the next five days. (Image: Twitter/@JM_Scindia)

With all the Scindias now formally a part of BJP, this year for the first time, the grand party is observing the birth centenary year of Vijaya Raje Scindia- one of the founders of Jan Sangh and BJP on a massive scale.

Beginning from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the celebrations took place in Gwalior- home to Scindias and in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually took part in the events marked in remembrance of the late Scindia queen.

Although Jyotiraditya’s father, Madhav Rao started his political career from Jan Sangh, he embraced Congress and remained in the grand old party till his demise. Jyotiraditya Scindia followed his father's footsteps into the Congress party but ended his association in March this year amid accusations of 'flawed leadership'.

His aunts –Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Yashodhara Raje Scindia are still associated with BJP. Jyotiraditya’s maternal aunt, Maya Singh too has been in BJP for years and had been a minister in the Shivraj cabinet in the past.

Apart from Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also reached Rajmata’s Chhatri (samadhi sthal) in Gwalior to pay obeisance to the Scindia queen and called ‘Amma Maharaj’ an adorable motherly figure who fought against injustice all through her life.

Chouhan did not forget to mention that Rajmata had ended the rule of the injustice of the Congress government in 1967-68 and underlined the fact that the late Madhav Rao Scindia too had formed MP Vikas Congress after the party resorted to injustice in the 1990s.

“Recently, Jyotiraditya ji also helped information of a new government and led to the fall of the egoistic Congress government,” added Chouhan. The Chief Minister claimed that Raje’s soul would now be overjoyed as with the arrival of Jyotiraditya Scindia, the entire Scindia family has come to the BJP and will accomplish her unfinished works.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Prahlad Patel too joined the event virtually from New Delhi, where the PM released a Rs 100 coin in the memory of late Vijaya Raje Scindia.

The PM in his address remembered his association with the late Rajmata saying he had met her during Ekta Yatra taken out by senior leader Murli Manohar Joshi in which he used to handle arrangements.

“For her, the entire country was her family and every citizen was her son,” stated PM Modi. He also rued the fact that the event to mark centenary birth year celebrations aren’t being held on a grand scale, and said that the programme would have been grand if the coronavirus threat wasn’t there. However, he listed Vijaya Raje among personalities who shaped India's direction in the 20th century.

She was a decisive leader who despite being a member of the royal family struggled for the public and also spent a portion of her life in jail, PM Modi added.

To add, Jyotiraditya Scindia stands at a crucial juncture in his political career as 16 of his loyalists in the fray, and making them victorious is seen as a litmus test for him after his entry into the BJP. BJP district units organised an event based on the life of Vijaya Raje while a photo exhibition was also organised on her at BJP headquarters in Bhopal.