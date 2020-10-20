'All Terrorists Studied at Madrasas': Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Usha Thakur

Madhya Pradesh culture minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Indore, Usha Thakur, on Tuesday said that all the radicals and terrorists have studied in madrasas. Thakur, speaking to the media, called for a uniform education system for all children, saying religion-based education was fostering radicalism.

“You see all the radicals and terrorists have studied in Madrasas, Jammu and Kashmir was turned into a factory of terrorism,” Thakur said, who in the past called for a ban on the entry of Muslim youths in Garba events.

"As Madrasas can’t link children to nationalism, these institutions should be brought into the mainstream education for collective progress of society."

Asked specifically whether she was calling for the closure of madrasas or the discontinuation of government aid to these institutions, Thakur clarified that she is pitching for discontinuing government grants to these organisations.

"Waqf Board in itself is an able organisation and if someone, in a personal capacity, wishes to impart religious teachings, he is free to do so as per the provision of the Constitution," added the Mhow MLA.

Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja, while responding to the statement, said that the BJP is trying to give a communal colour to the upcoming bypolls and added the culture minister’s statement is part of this plan. Saluja further appealed to the Election Commission to act on the matter.