‘All The Nation’s a Stage!’ Amit Shah Fires Salvo at Rahul Gandhi After 'World Theatre Day' Jibe
Retweeting Rahul Gandhi’s tweet mocking the PM for 'theatre', Amit Shah hit back at him by alleging that Congress has humiliated scientists and their hard work.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah. (PTI Image)
New Delhi: Within hours of PM Narendra Modi announcing the success of Mission Shakti, a war of words has ensued between BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Retweeting Gandhi’s tweet mocking the PM for “theatre”, Shah hit back at him by alleging that Congress has humiliated scientists and their hard work. Shah countered Gandhi’s jibe by claiming that the entire nation “is a stage” for the Congress president.
“Thus speaks the inheritor of the dynasty that thinks - All the nation’s a stage! For them: Sacrifices of soldiers – drama, Success of scientists – drama, Masquerading as leaders, all that ‘The Dynasty’ has done is to plunder, weaken and ruin the nation,” tweeted Shah.
Though Gandhi congratulated scientists, he took potshots on Modi by tweeting, “I would also like to wish the PM a very happy World Theatre Day.”
"UPA did not have the courage to back its institutions and people, NDA under PM Modi has shown the conviction to do so," Amit Shah said.
The BJP chief also took a dig at the opposition and said, "The Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Missile was successfully tested in space but it seems a few people on Earth have also got hurt."
Earlier, Shah thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's successful demonstration of anti-satellite missile capability, saying decisive leadership leads to a stronger nation.
Congratulating scientists involved in 'Mission Shakti', he said, with its success, the country has registered its presence among the elite space powers.
"It is a proud moment for all Indians. I congratulate all the scientists involved with #MissionShakti and thank Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for ensuring that India continues to safeguard the interest of its people and secures them on all fronts," Shah tweeted.
"Decisive leadership leads to a stronger Nation. With #MissionShakti, India has registered its presence among the elite space powers. A-SAT, an anti-satellite weapon, which successfully targeted a live satellite on a low earth orbit, is a giant leap in India's national security," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that India had demonstrated anti-satellite missile capability by shooting down a live satellite, describing it as a rare achievement that puts the country in an exclusive club of space super powers.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
