All Your Investigations Illegal, Says Sisodia's Letter as L-G Orders Probe Into AAP's Free Power Scheme
All Your Investigations Illegal, Says Sisodia's Letter as L-G Orders Probe Into AAP's Free Power Scheme

Last Updated: October 04, 2022, 17:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The letter came a day after L-G Saxena took exception to CM Arvind Kejriwal and his minsters skipping commemoration of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. (PTI/File)

In his letter to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the L-G has no power to issue orders on any matters concerning the Delhi government except for land, police, and law and order

In a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia complained of “undue interference in the elected government’s work” and said all of the L-G’s “investigations are illegal and unconstitutional”.

Sisodia’s letter coincided with the L-G ordering a probe into the alleged irregularities in the power subsidy scheme of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in the national capital, another flashpoint besides the ongoing liquor policy scam probe by the CBI in which Sisodia has been named an accused.

“Except for issues like land, police, public order and services, the elected government has the right to take decisions,” Sisodia said in the letter written in Hindi.

Stating that the L-G has been regularly ordering probes into decisions taken by the elected government in Delhi, Sisodia alleged these inquiries were “illegal and unconstitutional”.

Nothing has come out of the probe into the “so-called” bus procurement scam, school scam, liquor scam, but it weakens the morale of officers, Sisodia said, and urged the L-G to work “according to the Constitution”.

The letter also came a day after L-G Saxena accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministerial colleagues of showing “utter disregard” towards the commemoration of the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri by not attending the events organised for the purpose.

