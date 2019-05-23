Allagadda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Allagadda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Sulam. Ramakrishnudu (R.K) BJP -- -- Boreddy Lakshmi Reddy, Advocate INC -- -- Chakali Pullaiah IND -- -- Annem. Naga Prathap Reddy IND -- -- Yeddula Venkateswarlu IND -- -- Kunduru Rami Reddy IND -- -- Kamatham Subbaareddy YSRCP -- -- Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani) NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Gopireddy. Pullareddy IND -- -- Gangula Prathap IND -- -- Boreddy Raja Sekhar Reddy IND -- -- Dr.Yarranagu Prasad IND -- -- Varikuti. Hannamma IND -- -- C. Raghunadha Reddy TDP -- -- Akhila Priya Bhuma

134. Allagadda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kurnool district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,20,642 voters of which 1,09,130 are male and 1,11,497 are female and 15 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Allagadda, recorded a voter turnout of 84.26%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.34% and in 2009, 76.66% of Allagadda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 17,928 votes which was 10.35% of the total votes polled. Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy polled a total of 1,73,270 (40.01%) votes.PRAP's Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INLD candidate by a margin of 1958 (1.27%) votes. Bhuma Shobha Nagi Reddy polled 1,53,847 which was 40.01% of the total votes polled.Allagadda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: आल्लागड्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఆళ్లగడ్డ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).