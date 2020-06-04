POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Allahabad HC Grants Bail to Man Accused of Making Derogatory Remarks Against UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Image: PTI)

Justice Siddhartha granted bail to accused Tanveer Ahmad Khan after hearing his counsel's plea, denying his client's involvement in the alleged incident.

  • PTI Allahabad
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to a man arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a social networking site.


Justice Siddhartha granted bail to accused Tanveer Ahmad Khan after hearing his counsel's plea, denying his client's involvement in the alleged incident.The counsel argued that Khan is a Ghazipur resident and working as a constable in Bihar police.


He was on duty at the time of the alleged incident, the counsel pleaded. Khan was arrested on May 3 from Deep Nagar area in Nalanda district of Bihar for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Adityanath.


An FIR was registered at Dildar Nagar police station of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.


