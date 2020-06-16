Allahabad HC Grants Bail to UP Cong Chief Arrested for 'Forgery' in Documents of Buses for Migrants

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, who had been arrested by Hazratganj Police on charges of fraud and forgery in the list of 1,000 buses submitted to the Yogi Adityanath government for ferrying migrant labourers.

Lallu was denied bail by the high court last Friday, as it demanded that the case diary be presented before it on June 16.

The UP Congress leaders had held several protests demanding the release of Lallu, who had been arrested on June 3. The AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also written a letter for a Hindi daily in this regard, praising the UP Congress chief.

A case was filed against Sandeep Singh, private secretary of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Lallu among others for cheating and fraud. The case was registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, after a written complaint by UP Roadways officer RP Trivdei, under sections 420, 467 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code.

The Yogi Adityanath government had alleged that two-wheelers, three-wheelers and a few cars were also included in the list of 1,000 buses.

As per a UP government spokesperson, 79 out of the 1,000 vehicles were unfit while the fitness and insurance forms of 279 buses were expired. He further alleged that there were 100 buses whose numbers were registered in the name of ambulance, three-wheelers, auto rickshaws, trucks and other vehicles while there were no records found of 70 other buses.