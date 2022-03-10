Allahabad South Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Allahabad South seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Santosh Pal (BSCP), Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) (BJP), Gopal Swaroop Joshi (IND), Devendra Mishra Nagraha (BSP), Raish Chandra Shukla (SP), Altaf Ahmad (AAP), Alpana Nishad (INC), Kamala Prasad (AYP), Kailash Chandra Kesarwani (SYP), Mohammad Farhan (AIMIM), Kamala Kant (IND), Naman Jeet Singh (JDL), Tarun Srivastava (IND).

This seat was won by Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.



CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.263 Allahabad South (Prayagraj South, Ilahabad South, Allahabad Dakshin) (इलाहाबाद दक्षिण) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh. Allahabad South is part of Allahabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.32%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,36,110 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,82,045 were male and 1,54,046 female and 19 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Allahabad South in 2019 was: 846 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,59,140 eligible electors, of which 2,15,214 were male,1,76,778 female and 105 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,24,481 eligible electors, of which 1,80,574 were male, 1,43,892 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Allahabad South in 2017 was 141. In 2012, there were 81 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi of BJP won in this seat defeating Haji Parvez Ahmad Tanki of SP by a margin of 28,587 which was 16.15% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 52.53% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Haji Parvej Ahmad (Tanki) of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi of BSP by a margin of 414 votes which was 0.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 29.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 263 Allahabad South Assembly segment of the 52. Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency. Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat defeating Rajendra Singh Patel of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Allahabad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 22 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Allahabad South are: Santosh Pal (BSCP), Nand Gopal Gupta (Nandi) (BJP), Gopal Swaroop Joshi (IND), Devendra Mishra Nagraha (BSP), Raish Chandra Shukla (SP), Altaf Ahmad (AAP), Alpana Nishad (INC), Kamala Prasad (AYP), Kailash Chandra Kesarwani (SYP), Mohammad Farhan (AIMIM), Kamala Kant (IND), Naman Jeet Singh (JDL), Tarun Srivastava (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 47.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 45.16%, while it was 45.05% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Allahabad South went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.263 Allahabad South Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 366. In 2012, there were 302 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.263 Allahabad South comprises of the following areas of Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh: Ward No. 7 in Allahabad (CB), Ward Nos. 2, 7, 8, 10, 12, 19, 20, 24, 25, 31, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 39 to 42, 46, 48, 51, 52, 55 to 59 and 70 in Allahabad (Municipal Corporation), Mahewa West (OG) Ward No.76, Gangotri Nagar (OG) Ward No.77, ITI Factory and Res. Colony (OG) Ward No. 78, Bharat Pump and Compressor. Factory (OG) Ward No. 79, Mukta Vihar (OG) Ward No. 80, T.S.L.Factory (OG) Ward No. 81, Triveni Nagar (N.E.C.S.W.) (OG) Ward No. 82, Doorbani Nagar (OG) Ward No. 83, A.D.A. Colony (OG) Ward No. 84, Gurunanak Nagar (OG) Ward No. 85, Shiv Nagar (OG) Ward No. 86 and Gandhi Nagar, Manas Nagar, Industrial Labour Colony (OG) Ward No. 87 of 3 Sadar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Allahabad South constituency, which are: Allahabad West, Allahabad North, Karachhana, Phulpur, Chail. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Allahabad South is approximately 28 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Allahabad South is: 25°25’25.3"N 81°50’32.6"E.

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Allahabad South results.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.