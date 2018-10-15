English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Alliance Can Never Dictate my Commitment to Fight Crime, Communalism, Corruption': Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar reminded the people that he was responsible for running the state which was based on principles and committed to development of all without discrimination.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Loading...
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday stressed that it made no difference with whom he was in alliance as his commitment to corruption, crime and communalism would remain intact.
Addressing a gathering of minority community after inaugurating various schemes for them in Patna, Nitish Kumar reminded the audience that he was responsible for running the state which was based on principles and committed to development of all without discrimination.
"We think about development not caste. I am at the helm of the state since November, 2005 but never compromised on anything. I am here to serve people of Bihar. While doing So, I don't care about votes," Nitish said.
Nitish Kumar was referring to his first leg of alliance with the BJP, which he ended in 2013, and about two-year-long alliance with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) thereafter. He returned to the BJP fold in July last year.
Instead of appealing support for his Janta Dal (United), Nitish said, "I will continue to work for the welfare of the minority community. But being independent citizens do exercise your rights to vote to any party. I won't say, you support us. Feel free to cast as per your wish but I will be committed for the development."
Addressing a gathering of minority community after inaugurating various schemes for them in Patna, Nitish Kumar reminded the audience that he was responsible for running the state which was based on principles and committed to development of all without discrimination.
"We think about development not caste. I am at the helm of the state since November, 2005 but never compromised on anything. I am here to serve people of Bihar. While doing So, I don't care about votes," Nitish said.
Nitish Kumar was referring to his first leg of alliance with the BJP, which he ended in 2013, and about two-year-long alliance with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) thereafter. He returned to the BJP fold in July last year.
Instead of appealing support for his Janta Dal (United), Nitish said, "I will continue to work for the welfare of the minority community. But being independent citizens do exercise your rights to vote to any party. I won't say, you support us. Feel free to cast as per your wish but I will be committed for the development."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Royal Baby' News is Making Indians Search For 'When is Spring?'
- Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
- World’s Fastest Camera Sees Light in Slow Motion: Watch Video
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Challenges Floyd Mayweather to Clash
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...