'Alliance Can Never Dictate my Commitment to Fight Crime, Communalism, Corruption': Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday stressed that it made no difference with whom he was in alliance as his commitment to corruption, crime and communalism would remain intact.Addressing a gathering of minority community after inaugurating various schemes for them in Patna, Nitish Kumar reminded the audience that he was responsible for running the state which was based on principles and committed to development of all without discrimination."We think about development not caste. I am at the helm of the state since November, 2005 but never compromised on anything. I am here to serve people of Bihar. While doing So, I don't care about votes," Nitish said.Nitish Kumar was referring to his first leg of alliance with the BJP, which he ended in 2013, and about two-year-long alliance with Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) thereafter. He returned to the BJP fold in July last year.Instead of appealing support for his Janta Dal (United), Nitish said, "I will continue to work for the welfare of the minority community. But being independent citizens do exercise your rights to vote to any party. I won't say, you support us. Feel free to cast as per your wish but I will be committed for the development."