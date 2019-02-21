English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alliance of All-women Parties to Fight Polls in 283 Seats, Asks Other Parties to Help Win
The alliance of National Women's Party and the All Indian Women's United Party also unveiled its election symbol, bangle for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and a gas stove, allotted for the rest of the states.
National Women's Party founder Shweta Shetty (3rd L) along with the party members at the unveiling of the party's symbol and flag for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb 21, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: An alliance of two all-women parties, which has decided to field candidates in 283 Lok Sabha constituencies in the upcoming elections, Thursday asked other political parties to help them win these seats if they were serious about 50 per cent representation of women in Parliament.
The alliance of National Women's Party (NWP) and the All Indian Women's United Party (AIWUP) also unveiled its election symbol -- bangle for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and a gas stove, allotted to it by the Election Commission, for the rest of the states.
While the AIWUP was formed in 2014 in Delhi, the NWP was formed in 2012 by Telangana-based doctor Shetha Shetty.
Among the NWP members are Padma Venkataraman, daughter of former President R Venkataraman, and Naina Jadeja, sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and actor Nithya Menen, who played J Jayalalithaa in the late Tamil Nadu chief minister's biopic.
Shetty stated that social and economic upliftment of women and increasing political awareness among them are the topmost agenda of the alliance.
"We will be fielding women candidates on around half the Lok Sabha seats and our mission is to secure 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. We intend to bring a women-centric narrative in the country's politics," she said.
The NWP and AIWUP will also organise a rally on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8 to highlight problems and issues faced by women.
"We endorse the Beijing Declaration on Women's Right which is also UN Declaration, granting equal rights on all decision making process including political system," said National President of AIWUP, Nasim Bano Khan.
"Women, who constitute approximately 50 per cent of the population, has been ignored. Jawaharlal Nehru became the prime minister without contesting elections. Today we ask political parties to allow us to win 50 per cent of the seats, that we are contesting, if they were serious about gender parity and addressing women issues," she said.
The alliance of National Women's Party (NWP) and the All Indian Women's United Party (AIWUP) also unveiled its election symbol -- bangle for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and a gas stove, allotted to it by the Election Commission, for the rest of the states.
While the AIWUP was formed in 2014 in Delhi, the NWP was formed in 2012 by Telangana-based doctor Shetha Shetty.
Among the NWP members are Padma Venkataraman, daughter of former President R Venkataraman, and Naina Jadeja, sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, and actor Nithya Menen, who played J Jayalalithaa in the late Tamil Nadu chief minister's biopic.
Shetty stated that social and economic upliftment of women and increasing political awareness among them are the topmost agenda of the alliance.
"We will be fielding women candidates on around half the Lok Sabha seats and our mission is to secure 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament. We intend to bring a women-centric narrative in the country's politics," she said.
The NWP and AIWUP will also organise a rally on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8 to highlight problems and issues faced by women.
"We endorse the Beijing Declaration on Women's Right which is also UN Declaration, granting equal rights on all decision making process including political system," said National President of AIWUP, Nasim Bano Khan.
"Women, who constitute approximately 50 per cent of the population, has been ignored. Jawaharlal Nehru became the prime minister without contesting elections. Today we ask political parties to allow us to win 50 per cent of the seats, that we are contesting, if they were serious about gender parity and addressing women issues," she said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Tuesday 19 February , 2019
Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Who Qualifies as a "Martyr" in the Wake of the Recent Pulwama Attacks?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Tuesday 19 February , 2019 Rafale Jets Display Air Prowess During Aero India Rehearsals in Bengaluru
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fare Enough: Pilot Spells Out 'I'm Bored' Across the Sky During Test Flight
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is 'Radiant in Red' in Her latest Instagram Pics from Doha
- Samsung Galaxy S10e Vs OnePlus 6T: Is This The New Affordable Android Flagship Smartphone Battle?
- YouTube Has Heard The Advertisers Message, And is Now Cracking Down on Pedophiles
- Google Built a Microphone in The Nest Secure, And Then Forgot to Mention That to Anyone Buying it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results