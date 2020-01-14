Alliance Partners at Loggerheads in TN as DMK, Cong Bicker Over Seat Sharing

Chennai: Fissures have emerged between allies DMK and Congress, with the former even skipping the meeting of opposition parties headed by Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss the current political situation in the country.

DMK MP TR Baalu, who was in New Delhi on Monday but still skipped the meeting, said: “The statement made by Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri is a direct accusation on DMK president MK Stalin. Our party cadre are disappointed with Alagiri’s remark. Instead, they could have spoken to us directly. Only time will tell if the alliance continues or not.”

On Friday, Alagiri had issued a statement accusing the DMK of not following coalition dharma and criticised Stalin over seat sharing in the recently held local body polls.

Alagiri, however, maintains all is well between the DMK and Congress. “The DMK and Congress have always been a coalition. We won the election in Tamil Nadu with a large number of parties. The relationship between the DMK and Congress will not be affected at any time. The alliance is in good shape,” Alagiri said

Not just the DMK and Congress, even ruling AIADMK is at loggerheads with its allies.

AIADMK minister D Jayakumar said: “DMK is a party that promotes extremism but when Pon Radhakrishnan was the Union minister, he did not come up with any plans for Tamil Nadu. Right now, there are projects that we have diligently taken up with the central government.”

The statement follows Radhakrishnan’s criticism of the ruling government in the death of special sub-inspector Y Wilson and said “Tamil Nadu is a training ground for terrorists since Jayalalithaa’s period”.

Wilson, 56, had reportedly stopped two men for enquiry at a check-post near Kaliyakkavilai in Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu when the assailants fired at him thrice and fled the spot.

