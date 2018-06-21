English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
International Yoga Day 2018: Bihar CM Misses Yoga Day Event, JD(U) Says Nitish Kumar Performed Asana at Home
The tension simmering in Bihar between allies JD(U) and BJP has been making headlines recently with Kumar openly criticising the saffron party on various issues. His absence from the Yoga day event has again set abuzz the rumour mill
Patna: Even as Patna Sports Complex was brimming with yoga enthusiasts and Union ministers on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was conspicuous by his absence.
The tension simmering in Bihar between allies JD(U) and BJP has been making headlines recently with Kumar openly criticising the saffron party on various issues. His absence from the Yoga day event has again set abuzz the rumour mill.
BJP leader Krishna Kumar Rishi had told media on Wednesday that JD(U) leaders were not invited to the programme. Members of Kumar’s party also announced that they will not be a part of the event.
“What is the need to do it (yoga) in public. The Prime Minister has appealed every Indian to practice yoga. We respect it. In fact, our party leaders also perform asanas every day. It doesn't require participation in a public event,” JD(U)'s state president Bashishtha Narayan Singh had said.
Last year, the Bihar chief minister had called Yoga Day a “publicity stunt”, and said, “I am not against Yoga Day, but I don’t like publicity stunts on this day. I also do yoga, but have never advertised it.”
Latching onto the opportunity, opposition RJD-Congress alliance reiterated its 'all’s not well in the NDA' rhetoric.
“NDA partners Ram Vilas Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha publicly performed Yoga but Nitish remained indoors. So, naturally the question would be raised. None of the big leaders from the JD(U) participated in the event,” Bihar Congress acting President Kaukab Qadri told News18.
However, both JD(U) and BJP dispelled rumours of any differences, with deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar love doing yoga. Please do not to speculate much into this and keep politics out of the event.”
The programme at Patna Sports Complex was attended by two central ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Kripal Yadav and many BJP ministers in the Nitish government.
