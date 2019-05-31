Allies Should Have Proportional Representation in Cabinet, Says JDU Chief Nitish Kumar

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Allies Should Have Proportional Representation in Cabinet, Says JDU Chief Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar's party on Thursday had refused 'symbolic participation' in the Union cabinet.
West Champaran: Prime minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister and Janta Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, at Ramnagar in West Champaran, Saturday, May 4, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Patna: BJP chief Amit Shah made repeated attempts to bring Nitish Kumar around to accepting his proposal for one berth in the Modi cabinet for the JD(U) but the Bihar chief minister spurned the offer insisting on "proportional representation" for his party.
Kumar, who returned here on Friday from the national capital after attending the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government, however, said there was no "unease" between the alliance partners and that the decision against joining the ministry was taken as the JD(U)'s presence there would have been merely "symbolic".
The JD(U) president said Shah called him up on May 28 and said he wanted to meet him for discussions the next day.
He said the two met in New Delhi where the BJP chief told him that his party wanted to share power with all NDA constituents, and suggested that the JD(U) accept a cabinet berth.
"I kept listening to him and the sense I had was that it was to be a symbolic presence for the JD(U) in the government. I didn't want that. Still, as he insisted, I told him that I will consult my party and get back to him," Kumar told reporters.
He said he consulted the JD(U) office bearers and MPs--16 in the Lok Sabha and 6 in the Rajya Sabha-- on the issue.
"The unanimous view was that we should stay out of the ministry. Everybody felt there should be proportional representation in an alliance government," the Bihar chief
minister said, adding he did not convey to Shah the number of seats he wanted for his party in the union council of ministers.
Media reports had claimed his talks with the BJP leadership collapsed as he insisted on a cabinet berth, one minister-of-state with independent charge and MoS each.
He said BJP general secretary in-charge of Bihar Bhupendra Yadav met him that night and repeated the offer.
"I told him there is no sense of regret or unease in my party on the issue. We have forged this alliance in the interest of Bihar and the coalition government is functioning smoothly," he said.
Kumar told Yadav the feeling in the JD(U) was that there should be "proportional representation" for his party.
When asked how that proportional representation would have been determined, he said, the number could be reached by taking into account the seats each party won country-wide or in Bihar.
"It was for them to decide. In any case, they had an absolute majority on their own. We were not ready for a symbolic presence in the government. We are with the (Modi)
government. Being a part of it is not necessary," he said. The Bihar chief minister said Shah again dialled him the next morning. "I repeated what I had told the BJP general secretary. We may not be part of the government but we are firmly with it," he said.
The JD(U)-BJP-LJP alliance in Bihar swept the Lok Sabha polls winning 39 of the state's 40 seats. The BJP and JD(U) had contested 17 seats each. While the saffron party won all the seats it contested, the JD(U) won 16.
NDA allies like the Shiv Sena, which has two more MPs in the Lok Sabha than the JD(U), the LJP and the Akali Dal were all given one cabinet berth each which they readily accepted.
Loading...
