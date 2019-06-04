Allies Will Do Better With BJP Symbol in Maharashtra Polls, Says Girish Mahajan
Revenue minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil had said a few days ago that of the 288 assembly seats, the BJP and the Sena would contest 135 each, leaving 18 seats for others.
File photo of BJP leader Girish Mahajan (Twitter)
Mumbai: BJP leader Girish Mahajan said Tuesday that the smaller allies of the party will fare better in the Maharashtra assembly elections if they fought on the party's lotus symbol.
Discussions on seat-sharing for the elections was at a primary stage, Mahajan, state water resources minister, told reporters here.
The BJP's allies in the state, besides the Shiv Sena, include the Republican Party of India (Athavale group) Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP), Rayat Kranti Sena (RKS) and Shiv Sangram.
"The BJP is of the view that if allied parties contest on lotus symbol, they stand a better chance of winning," Mahajan said.
However, Mahadev Jankar, RSP chief, had said recently that his party would prefer to contest on its own symbol.
While RKS leader Sadabhau Khot, minister of state for agriculture, had indicated that his party's candidates would like to contest on the BJP's symbol.
Revenue minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil had said a few days ago that of the 288 assembly seats, the BJP and the Sena would contest 135 each, leaving 18 seats for others.
Asked about senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's resignation as a member or the assembly, Mahajan said, "He will join the BJP for sure, but it (the time) will be decided by senior party leaders."
Vikhe Patil's son Sujay won the Lok Sabha election from Ahmednagar on BJP ticket
Also Watch
-
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Cycle Fani Aftermath: How People In Odisha Are Piecing Together Their Lives
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Harsh Vardhan Takes Charge as Health Minister, to Focus on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
Indian Army Organises 'Iftar' Party For Locals At Its Doda Camp
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Shoaib Akhtar Predict Pakistan's Thrilling Victory Over England Two Weeks Ago?
- England Players Help Young Fan's Dream Come True Despite Pakistan Defeat
- Apple Music, TV And Podcasts: The iTunes App is Dead, But Long Live iTunes
- Sign in With Apple Competes Directly With Facebook And Google, And Doesn’t Need to Sell Ads
- Move Over Priya Varrier, Camilla Bowler's Wink Behind Donald Trump Is The Internet's New Sensation
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s