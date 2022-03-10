Almora Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Almora seat in Uttarakhand. A total of 9 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections: Manoj Tewari (INC), Arjun Singh Bhakuni (SP), Gopal Ram (UKPP), Amit Joshi (AAP), Bhanu Prakash Joshi (UKD), Vinay Kirola (IND), Vinod Chandra Tiwari (IND), Kailash Sharma (BJP), Ashok Kumar (BSP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 56.68%, which is -2.18% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Raghunath Singh Chauhan of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Almora results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.52 Almora (अल्मोड़ा) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kumaon region and Almora district of Uttarakhand. Almora is part of Almora Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.63% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.62%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 90,372 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 46,866 were male and 43,506 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Almora in 2022 is: 928 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 88,878 eligible electors, of which 45,875 were male,43,003 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, there were a total of 78,503 eligible electors, of which 40,768 were male, 37,735 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Almora in 2017 was 921. In 2012, there were 1,085 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, Raghunath Singh Chauhan of BJP won in this seat defeating Manoj Tewari of INC by a margin of 5,379 which was 10.35% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.93% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Manoj Tiwari of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Raghunath Singh Chauhan of BJP by a margin of 1,181 votes which was 2.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 34.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 52 Almora Assembly segment of the 3. Almora Lok Sabha constituency. Ajay Tamta of BJP won the Almora Parliament seat defeating Pradeep Tamta of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Almora Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections from Almora are: Manoj Tewari (INC), Arjun Singh Bhakuni (SP), Gopal Ram (UKPP), Amit Joshi (AAP), Bhanu Prakash Joshi (UKD), Vinay Kirola (IND), Vinod Chandra Tiwari (IND), Kailash Sharma (BJP), Ashok Kumar (BSP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.68%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 58.86%, while it was 60.62% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Almora went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.52 Almora Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 140. In 2012, there were 128 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.52 Almora comprises of the following areas of Almora district of Uttarakhand: KC 2-Almora, Panchayats 1-Linguta, 2-Trinaili, 3-Nyoli, 4-Palyoun of 3- Panuwanaula KC, Panchayats 1-Hawalbagh, 2-Pakhura, 10-Sainj, 11-Doba, 12-Khunt, 13-Dhamas, 14-Jyoli of 1-Hawalbagh KC, Almora Municipal Board and Almora CB of 3-Almora Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttarakhand border Almora constituency, which are: Gangolihat, Jageshwar, Nainital, Someshwar, Bageshwar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Almora is approximately 371 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Almora is: 29°37’38.3"N 79°44’45.6"E.

