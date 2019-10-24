Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Almost Half of BJP's Sitting MLAs, Including 8 Ministers, Lose Seats in Haryana
Some of the prominent legislators who lost included Latika Sharma, Prem Lata, Bakshish Singh Virk and Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi and the losing ministers were Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu and O P Dhankar.
Representative image.
Chandigarh: Almost half of ruling BJP's sitting MLAs lost the elections, including eight ministers, as Haryana threw up a fractured mandate on Thursday.
The losers included ministers Ram Bilas Sharma, Capt Abhimanyu and O P Dhankar.
Some of the prominent legislators who lost included Latika Sharma, Prem Lata, Bakshish Singh Virk and Bhagwan Dass Kabirpanthi.
As many as 21 sitting MLAs of the BJP lost to their rivals and at the same time more than half of the sitting legislators emerged as winners.
The prominent winners are chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Anil Vij, Banwari Lal and Gian Chand Gupta.
In the Congress camp, 9 members retained their seats while seven lost.
Prominent losers included Randeep Singh Surjewala, Karan Singh Dalal, Chander Mohan while those who won are former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Geeta Bhukkal, Kiran Choudhary and Chiranjeev Rao.
In the previous polls in 2014, BJP had won 47 seats, Congress 17, INLD 19, SAD and BSP one each and there were five Independents.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- French Open: Satwik-Chirag Stun World No.2 Pair to Reach Quarters, Saina, Sindhu Get Easy Win
- Apple Watch Saves Canadian Woman from Potential Sexual Assault in Her Home
- Amitabh Bachchan Teases KBC Contestant for Complimenting Daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai's Eyes
- Google Has Five News Apps And Games That Are All About Reducing Your Screen Time
- Ziva Helps Dad Dhoni Wash 'Big Vehicle' as Adorable Video Goes Viral