Along East Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

31. Along East is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in West region of Arunachal Pradesh and falls in West Siang district. Arunachal Pradesh is located in North East India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Tribe.This constituency has 13,221 voters of which 6,724 are male and 6,497 are female and voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Along East, recorded a voter turnout of 0%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 79.94% and in 2009, 73.6% of Along East's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Arunachal Pradesh state Assembly elections, Jarkar Gamlin of INC won in this seat defeating NCP's candidate by a margin of 932 votes which was 9.41% of the total votes polled. Jarkar Gamlin polled a total of 9,900 (53.07%) votes.INC's Jarkar Gamlin won this seat in the 2009 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections beating the AITC candidate by a margin of 599 (6.14%) votes. Jarkar Gamlin polled 9,751 which was 53.07% of the total votes polled.Along East went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अलोंग पूर्व (Hindi), অলং পূর্ব (Bangla), கிழக்கு அலாங் (Tamil), and అలాంగ్ ఈస్ట్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Hindi), অরুণাচল প্রদেশ (Bengali), अरुणाचल प्रदेश (Marathi), અરુણાચલ પ્રદેશ (Gujarati), அருணாச்சலப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil), అరుణాచల్ (Telugu), ಅರುಣಾಚಲ (Kannada), and അരുണാചൽപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).