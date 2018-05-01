English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Along With Rousing Welcome for Kamal Nath in Bhopal, Speculation of a ‘Son Rise’
Locals say that Kamal Nath rules the roost here rather than Congress. So projecting his son from this constituency at any point of time won’t be a hassle for the senior politician, a resident said.
Congress Leader Nakul Nath
Bhopal: The presence of the son of veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath as he began his stint as the Madhya Pradesh chief of the party amid much fanfare on Tuesday has given rise to speculation of another “son rise” in the state’s politics.
As all the party seniors took the stage to address the gathering, Nath’s elder son Nakul drew attention as he was seated with party leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Those who know Nath family from close quarters say that Nakul has been a regular fixture during his father’s political and social appearances.
A political observer from Chhindwara told News18 that even though Nakul mostly stays in New Delhi with the rest of the family, he remains engaged in his father’s election endeavours.
He, however, added that it won’t be a big surprise if Nath pitches his son for the Lok Sabha ticket from Chhindwara to continue his legacy. This, if he manages to steer Congress to a victory in the Assembly polls due later this year.
Nakul has not shied away from accepting he could venture into politics, saying he would if his father wants it. In an interview in 2015, he said he sees Chhindwara as a family rather than from a political perspective.
Nakul, alongside his mother Alka and brother Bakul, takes care of Kamal Nath’s business empire. But he regularly visits Chhindwara, which has been represented by his father in Lok Sabha nine times.
Locals say that Kamal Nath rules the roost here rather than Congress. So projecting his son from this constituency at any point of time won’t be a hassle for the senior politician, a resident said.
Also Watch
As all the party seniors took the stage to address the gathering, Nath’s elder son Nakul drew attention as he was seated with party leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Those who know Nath family from close quarters say that Nakul has been a regular fixture during his father’s political and social appearances.
A political observer from Chhindwara told News18 that even though Nakul mostly stays in New Delhi with the rest of the family, he remains engaged in his father’s election endeavours.
He, however, added that it won’t be a big surprise if Nath pitches his son for the Lok Sabha ticket from Chhindwara to continue his legacy. This, if he manages to steer Congress to a victory in the Assembly polls due later this year.
Nakul has not shied away from accepting he could venture into politics, saying he would if his father wants it. In an interview in 2015, he said he sees Chhindwara as a family rather than from a political perspective.
Nakul, alongside his mother Alka and brother Bakul, takes care of Kamal Nath’s business empire. But he regularly visits Chhindwara, which has been represented by his father in Lok Sabha nine times.
Locals say that Kamal Nath rules the roost here rather than Congress. So projecting his son from this constituency at any point of time won’t be a hassle for the senior politician, a resident said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
-
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Monday 30 April , 2018
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Monday 30 April , 2018 Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mohammad Hafeez Cleared to Bowl after Remodelling Action
- Motorola Moto X4 Available For Zero-Cost EMI as Low as Rs 703 Per Month on Amazon India
- Irrfan Khan Is a Strong Man, Send Him Love and Prayers: Arunoday Singh
- Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Times the Actress' Airport Style Gave Us Major Fashion Goals
- CWG Champion Vinesh Phogat Wants Medal And History in 2020 Olympics