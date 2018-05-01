Along With Rousing Welcome for Kamal Nath in Bhopal, Speculation of a ‘Son Rise’

The presence of the son of veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath as he began his stint as the Madhya Pradesh chief of the party amid much fanfare on Tuesday has given rise to speculation of another “son rise” in the state’s politics.As all the party seniors took the stage to address the gathering, Nath’s elder son Nakul drew attention as he was seated with party leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia.Those who know Nath family from close quarters say that Nakul has been a regular fixture during his father’s political and social appearances.A political observer from Chhindwara told News18 that even though Nakul mostly stays in New Delhi with the rest of the family, he remains engaged in his father’s election endeavours.He, however, added that it won’t be a big surprise if Nath pitches his son for the Lok Sabha ticket from Chhindwara to continue his legacy. This, if he manages to steer Congress to a victory in the Assembly polls due later this year.Nakul has not shied away from accepting he could venture into politics, saying he would if his father wants it. In an interview in 2015, he said he sees Chhindwara as a family rather than from a political perspective.Nakul, alongside his mother Alka and brother Bakul, takes care of Kamal Nath’s business empire. But he regularly visits Chhindwara, which has been represented by his father in Lok Sabha nine times.Locals say that Kamal Nath rules the roost here rather than Congress. So projecting his son from this constituency at any point of time won’t be a hassle for the senior politician, a resident said.