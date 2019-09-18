Already Resigned, Says Shivpal Yadav as Akhilesh Moves to Disqualify Him from Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Days after Samajwadi Party’s decision to disqualify Shivpal Singh Yadav from the post of Member of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law, he reminded the SP that he has already resigned from the party.

“I have already resigned from Samajwadi Party, however the last decision, in this case, will be taken by the Assembly speaker. If I lose my legislature then I will contest once again from Jaswantnagar, doesn't matter if the SP fields a candidate against me.”

Shivpal, the younger brother of SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, had floated his own political outfit — Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) — last year after alleging that he was not getting ‘due respect’ in the party. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav now wants his uncle to be disqualified as he was selected from Jaswantnagar Assembly seat on an SP ticket.

Shivpal had earlier said, “We will not be going for any kind of merger with any party. However, if SP chief Akhilesh Yadav approaches us for an alliance, we can think about it.”

Shivpal is known for his stronghold at the ground-level. He had fielded his candidates on all seats in Uttar Pradesh, barring Mainpuri, in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. While Shivpal, who contested from Firozabad, could not win himself, the division of votes also led to the defeat of his nephew, Akshay Yadav, who contested on an SP ticket.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.