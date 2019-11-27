Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Alternative Model of Hope': Congress Hints at More 'Pragmatic' Alliances in Future to Defeat BJP

Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda alleged that attempts by the ruling party to run roughshod over every other political party, including its own allies, were witnessed in the last few years.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Alternative Model of Hope': Congress Hints at More 'Pragmatic' Alliances in Future to Defeat BJP
Representative image.

New Delhi: In the backdrop of its alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Congress on Wednesday said there could be more such "pragmatic formations" in other parts of the country as it was imperative for all parties to come together to halt the BJP's march.

Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda alleged that attempts by the ruling party to run roughshod over every other political party, including its own allies, were witnessed in the last few years.

"So, what we have seen is regrouping within the country of various forces in a very very pragmatic manner," he said, when asked whether the Maharashtra episode was the beginning of a new impetus and alliances among the opposition parties.

An alternative model that "does not divide, but unite, that gives hope rather than create anxiety and fear, that is what these pragmatic formations are working to demonstrate", Gowda said.

"So, you will see more of these and you will see that the map of India is changing already. Today you can once again go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir without going through a BJP-ruled state," he said.

The "Maha Vikas Aghadi" comprising the ideologically opposites Shiv Sena and the Congress, as well as the NCP, has rallied behind Uddhav Thackeray for government formation in Maharashtra.

Thackeray is set to take oath as chief minister at a public ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram