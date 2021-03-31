Aluva Candidate List: Key Contests in Aluva Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Aluva Assembly constituency in Ernakulam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Aluva seat is part of the Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Cochin region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Anwar Sadath of INC won from this seat beating Adv V Saleem of CPM by a margin of 18,835 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Anwar Sadath of INC won from this this constituency defeating A.M. Yousaf of CPM by a margin of 13,214 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chalakudy Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Aluva Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Aluva constituency are: Shelna Nishad of CPI(M), Anwar Sadath of CONG, M.N. Gopi of BJP