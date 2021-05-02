Aluva Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Aluva Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

76. Aluva (अलुवा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Cochin region and Ernakulam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Aluva is part of 11. Chalakudy Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.68%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,96,483 eligible electors, of which 96,043 were male, 1,00,438 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Aluva in 2021 is 1046.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,76,505 eligible electors, of which 86,658 were male, 89,847 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,58,919 eligible electors, of which 78,651 were male, 80,168 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Aluva in 2016 was 159. In 2011, there were 100.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Anwar Sadath of INC won in this seat by defeating Adv V Saleem of CPIM by a margin of 18,835 votes which was 12.83% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.39% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anwar Sadath of INC won in this seat defeating A.M. Yousaf of CPIM by a margin of 13,214 votes which was 10.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.24% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 76. Aluva Assembly segment of Chalakudy Lok Sabha constituency. IND won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Chalakudy Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Aluva are: Anwar Sadath (INC), M N Gopi (BJP), A G Ajayan (SUCOIC), Viswakala Thankappan (MCPIU), K M Shefrin (WPOI), V A Rasheed (SDPOI), Ar Shelna Nishad (IND), K V Sarala (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.33%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.21%, while it was 80.52% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 76. Aluva constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 148. In 2011 there were 144 polling stations.

EXTENT:

76. Aluva constituency comprises of the following areas of Ernakulam district of Kerala: Aluva Municipality and Chengamanad, Choornikkara, Edathala, Kanjoor, Keezhmad, Nedumbassery and Sreemolnagaram Panchayats in Aluva Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Ernakulam.

The total area covered by Aluva is 127 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Aluva is: 10°07’16.7"N 76°22’40.8"E.

