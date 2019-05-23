English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alwar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Alwar (अलवर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
8. Alwar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.73% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.78%. The estimated literacy level of Alwar is 72.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Chand Nath of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,83,895 votes which was 26.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 60.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Jitendra Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,56,619 votes which was 20.50% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 58.91% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 65.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.64% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Alwar was: Karan Singh Yadav (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,70,044 men, 7,56,398 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Alwar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Alwar is: 27.5 76.5
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अलवर, राजस्थान (Hindi); অলওয়ার, রাজস্থান (Bengali); अलवर, राजस्थान (Marathi); અલ્વાર, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ஆள்வார், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); అల్వర్, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಅಲ್ವಾರ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ആൽവാർ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).
Alwar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PVRC
--
--
Gulab Singh
APOI
--
--
Amit Jangir
IND
--
--
Advocate Amit Kumar Gupta
IND
--
--
Anand Kumar Sain
IND
--
--
Tilak Raj Munjal
PSP(L)
--
--
Anoop Kumar Meghwal
BJP
--
--
Balak Nath
IND
--
--
Pawan Kumar Jain
IND
--
--
Madan Lal
Nota
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Bhanwar Jitendra Singh
BSP
--
--
Imran Khan
