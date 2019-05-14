Alwar Gang-rape: Prakash Javadekar Demands Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Resignation

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Tuesday demanded resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the "delay" in initiation of action in the Alwar gang-rape case, which, he alleged, was done for political gains during the Lok Sabha elections.On April 26, a woman was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and took them to an isolated place off the road. They allegedly beat the husband and raped her in front of him, threatening them of dire consequences.Her husband claimed that he had approached Rajasthan police on April 30 after the incident, but an FIR was filed on May 7. He had alleged that the police did not take action saying that they were busy with elections.At a press conference here, Javadekar said, "Congress president Rahul Gandhi is said to start touring the state in the coming days. He should ask Gehlot to resign as chief minister. Gehlot is also the state's home minister and it is not possible that he was not informed about such a heinous crime. The case was kept under wraps for six days for political gains."Javadekar, who is also the BJP's state election in-charge, said BSP chief Mayawati supports the Congress government in Rajasthan and she remained "quiet" on atrocities against people belonging to SC and ST communities.The BSP did not withdraw support to the Congress government in the state and now people of the country will punish her in the polls, he said.The Union minister also accused the Rajasthan government of "tweaking historical facts" in the school textbooks."Maharana Pratap is described victorious in the Battle of Haldighati in class 7 textbook, but stated it to be indecisive in class 10. In class 12 textbooks, Maharana Pratap is being taught to have lost in the battle. The Congress has praised only one family, insulted patriots and Akbar is described 'great' but not Maharana Pratap," Javadekar said.About Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar justifying his "neech" jibe against Narendra Modi and also calling him the most "foul-mouthed" prime minister the country has seen in articles published in Rising Kashmir and The Print, the Union minister said, it shows the Congress leader's arrogance.