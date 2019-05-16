Alwar Visit Not Political But Emotional, Says Rahul Gandhi After Meeting Rape Victim

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met the Dalit woman who was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband in Rajasthan's Alwar district.Gandhi, who was earlier scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday, arrived in the city on Thursday instead, party sources said, adding that the visit was postponed due to inclement weather."Soon after I heard about the incident (Alwar gang rape) I spoke to Ashok Gehlot ji. This is not a political issue for me. I met the victim's family and they have sought justice, which will be done. Action will be taken against culprits," Gandhi said in Alwar.The Congress president was accompanied by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Congress national general secretary Avinash Pandey.On April 26, six miscreants accosted the woman and her husband on the Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and took them to an isolated place, where they allegedly raped her in front of him. An FIR was lodged on May 2 and the accused circulated a video clip of the crime on May 4.Subsequently, five accused, who allegedly raped the woman, and the one who shot and circulated the video clip, have been arrested.The incident triggered widespread protests in Alwar, Jaipur, Dausa and nearby areas and a protest march led by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirori Lal Meena had turned violent in Dausa on Tuesday, leaving over half a dozen people injured.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BSP supremo Mayawati and other leaders have condemned the incident. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's state unit president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot would accompany Gandhi on Thursday, the sources said.