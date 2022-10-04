'Always A Delight to be in Himachal': PM to Inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur, Attend Kullu Dussehra Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, on the occasion of Vijaydashmi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 3,650 crore. The Prime Minister will dedicate AIIMS Bilaspur and participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations. He will also address a public meeting in the poll-bound state.

Ahead of his visit, PM Modi took to Twitter and said “it is always a delight to be in Himachal Pradesh, which is known for its warm-hearted people and great culture.”

Talking about the new AIIMS campus in the poll-bound state, PM Modi tweeted, “I am glad that the AIIMS Bilaspur will be dedicated to the nation. It will ensure better healthcare facilities for people in the region.”

AIIMS Bilaspur

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s office (PMO), AIIMS Bilaspur, whose foundational stone was also laid by PM Modi in October 2017, is being established under the Central sector scheme Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

AIIMS Bilaspur, constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1470 crore, is a state-of-the-art hospital with 18 speciality and 17 super specialty departments, 18 modular operation theaters, 750 beds with 64 ICU beds, the statement said.

Spread over 247 acres, the hospital is equipped with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines like ultrasonography, CT scan, MRI etc, Amrit Pharmacy and Jan Aushadhi Kendra and also a 30 bedded AYUSH block.

The hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to provide health services in the tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. Also, specialist health services will be provided by the hospital through health camps in the inaccessible tribal and high Himalayan regions like Kaza, Saluni, and Keylong. The hospital will admit 100 students for MBBS courses and 60 students for nursing courses every year.

Development projects

Among other development projects, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone for a 31-km-long project for four laning of NH-105 from Pinjore to Nalagarh, worth over Rs 1,690 crore. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, which will be built at a cost of around Rs 350 crore.

Kullu Dussehra

The International Kullu Dussehra Festival is set to be celebrated from 5th to 11th October 2022 at the Dhalpur Ground of Kullu. As per PMO, Prime Minister will witness the Rath Yatra and the grand assembly of the Deities during the historic Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

It will be the first time ever that the Prime Minister of the country is participating in the Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

