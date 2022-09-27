'Am Afraid...': Pilot Refutes Report Claiming He Told Cong Top Brass That Gehlot Shouldn't Remain Raj CM

Amid an ongoing massive political crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan, senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday refuted a media report claiming that he told the party high command that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should not be continuing with the post if contesting for grand old party’s president election.

On Twitter, Pilot re-quoted news agency ANI’s tweet which claimed based on sources that “Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has told the Congress high command that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should not remain CM if he decides to contest for the party president post and that it is his responsibility to bring MLAs together.”

Responding to this claim, he said, “Am afraid this is false news being reported”.

Am afraid this is false news being reported. https://t.co/iiHZ1ce9KV — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 27, 2022

Later, the news agency posted a fresh tweet stating that Pilot has dismissed the claims and said that he has neither spoken with the Congress top brass nor with Gehlot.

Pilot arrived in Delhi amid the crisis. However, there was no confirmation about his schedule as no meetings were said to be fixed so far with the party high command.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is awaiting a written report on the crisis from Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, who were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting recently.

The observers, who had met MLAs in the state, termed as “indiscipline” the action of 82 MLAs in the state, setting conditions for the party leadership for appointing Ashok Gehlot’s successor.

Gandhi had on Monday sought a written report on the revolt in Rajasthan from the observers as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here