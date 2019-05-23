Amalapuram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Amalapuram Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- Yadala Durgalakshmi JSP -- -- Settibathula Rajababu IND -- -- Kasi Chandramouli IND -- -- Pothumudi Ravikumar VCK -- -- Bonthu Venkata Ramana YSRCP -- -- Viswarupu Pinipe NOTA -- -- Nota INC -- -- Aithabathula Subhashini BJP -- -- Peyyala Syamprasad TDP -- -- Aithabathula Anandarao

44. Amalapuram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,03,659 voters of which 1,02,337 are male and 1,01,322 are female and 0 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Amalapuram , recorded a voter turnout of 82.5%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.29% and in 2009, 79.71% of Amalapuram 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Aithabathula Anandarao of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 12,413 votes which was 8.28% of the total votes polled. Aithabathula Anandarao polled a total of 1,49,928 (41.96%) votes.INC's Pinipe Viswsarupu won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6273 (4.54%) votes. Pinipe Viswsarupu polled 1,38,056 which was 41.96% of the total votes polled.Amalapuram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: अमलापुरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and అమలాపురం (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).