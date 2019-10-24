Amalner Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अमळनेर): Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

15. Amalner (अमळनेर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Maharashtra region and Jalgaon district of Maharashtra and is part of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.41% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.2%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,93,977 eligible electors, of which 1,52,988 were male, 1,40,982 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,008 service voters had also registered to vote.

Amalner Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 42415 49.11% Anil Bhaidas Patil LEADING BJP 41791 48.39% Shirish Dada Hiralal Chaudhari VBA 652 0.75% Shravan Dharma Vanjari NOTA 502 0.58% Nota IND 435 0.50% Anil Daji Bhaidas Patil MNS 221 0.26% Ankalesh Machindra Patil IND 174 0.20% Sandip Yuvraj Patil BSP 169 0.20% Ramkrushna Vijay Bansode Bhaiyasaheb

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,65,405 eligible electors, of which 1,40,317 were male, 1,25,083 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,008 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,52,420.

Amalner has an elector sex ratio of 921.52.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shirishdada Hiralal Chaudhari of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 21239 votes which was 12.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 40.08% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Krushibhushan Sahebrao Patil of IND won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 10463 votes which was 7.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 37.28% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 15. Amalner Assembly segment of Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. Jalgaon Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62.44%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 64.06%, while it was 58.53 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.62%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 317 polling stations in 15. Amalner constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 300.

Extent: 15. Amalner constituency comprises of the following areas of Jalgaon district of Maharashtra: Amalner Tehsil, Parola Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle –Bahadarpur and Shelave.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Amalner is: 21.0361 75.0529.

