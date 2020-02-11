Amanatullah Khan (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Amanatullah Khan is the incumbent MLA from the assembly constituency that has witnessed the fiercest violence and intense protests in recent memory. He was elected as MLA Okhla in the 2015 Assembly election by defeated BJP’s Braham Singh after a humiliating defeat in 2013. He had managed only 3600 votes then. Originally from Meerut district, Khan attended the Jamia Millia Islamia but did not complete his degree. He is a member of AAP’s National Executive team.

Amanatullah Khan is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Okhla constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Politician & Social Worker. Amanatullah Khan's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 46 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 3.9 crore which includes Rs. 20.5 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 3.7 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 4.3 lakh of which Rs. 4.3 lakh is self income. Amanatullah Khan's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.

This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 12 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Okhla are: Amanatullah Khan (AAP), Dharam Singh (BSP), Parvez Hashmi (INC), Braham Singh (BJP), MI Ansari (JJP), Dr Chandra Rajan Arora (LPI), Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani (SDPI), Devnarayan Thakur (RJP), Musarrat Ali Khan (RAJSP), Ved Prakash (AWP), Shazia Faizan (ANC), Abhay Raj (IND), Awanindra Kumar Choubey (IND), Jamaluddin (IND), Babar Riyaz (IND).

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Amanatullah Khan (AAP) in 2020 Okhla elections.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.