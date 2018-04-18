English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amanmani Tripathi to Remain Out on Bail in Wife's Murder Case
A bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri rejected the plea filed by the probe agency and Seema Singh, the mother of Sara Singh, against the release of the 35-year-old sitting MLA from Nautanwa.
A TV grab of Amanmani Tripathi.
New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh MLA Amanmani Tripathi, accused of killing his wife Sara Singh, will remain out on bail as the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed pleas by the CBI and victim's mother against an Allahabad High Court order granting him relief.
A bench headed by Justice A.K. Sikri rejected the plea filed by the probe agency and Seema Singh, the mother of Sara Singh, against the release of the 35-year-old sitting MLA from Nautanwa.
On March 9, 2017, the Allahabad High Court had granted bail to Tripathi.
Seema Singh had claimed that Tripathi has been threatening her after being released on bail.
On May 2, 2017, two unidentified persons stopped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she continued to fight the case, Singh said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 18, 2017 had charge-sheeted Tripathi for the murder of his wife.
Sara was killed in July 2015 in what was initially believed to be a road accident. Her parents, however, alleged that she was murdered by her husband of two years.
The matter was then handed over to the CBI, which arrested him and was sent to jail on November 25, 2016.
Tripathi, was expelled from the Samajwadi Party on February 23, 2016 for anti-party activities and later contested from Nautanwa Assembly segment as an Independent candidate.
His father Amarmani Tripathi, a politician and his mother Madhumani were also convicted by a CBI court in 2007, for the murder of poet Madhumati Shukla and were awarded life sentences.
