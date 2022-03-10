Amanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election results updates of Amanpur seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Ashish Kumar (IJP), Subhash Chandra (BSP), Hariom (BJP), Divya Sharma (INC), Satyabhan (SP), Arjun Singh (JAP), Manoj Kumar (AAP), Usha (IND), Kapil Kumar (IND), Jitendra (IND), Mahendra Pal Singh (IND), Vineet Shakya (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 61.75%, which is -1.03% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Devendra Pratap of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Amanpur results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.101 Amanpur (अमनपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Doab region and Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh. Amanpur is part of Etah Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.85% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 61.02%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 335883 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,660 were male and 1,54,207 female and 16 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amanpur in 2019 was: 849 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,81,680 eligible electors, of which 1,59,241 were male,1,33,556 female and 15 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,72,887 eligible electors, of which 1,50,478 were male, 1,22,400 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amanpur in 2017 was 141. In 2012, there were 198 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Devendra Pratap of BJP won in this seat defeating Virendra Singh Solanki of SP by a margin of 41,804 which was 22.75% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 46.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mamtesh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat beating Virendra Singh of SP by a margin of 3,656 votes which was 2.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BSP had a vote share of 23.82% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 101 Amanpur Assembly segment of the 22. Etah Lok Sabha constituency. Rajveer Singh (Raju Bhaiya) of BJP won the Etah Parliament seat defeating Ku. Devendra Singh Yadav of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Etah Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 11 contestants in the fray for this seat and 23 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 62.78%, while it was 58.51% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Amanpur went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.101 Amanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 345. In 2012, there were 323 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.101 Amanpur comprises of the following areas of Kasganj district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 4 Sahawar, 5 Amanpur, 6 Manpur Nagariya, Sahawar Nagar Panchayat and Amanpur Nagar Panchayat of 1 Kasganj Tehsil; Panchayats 68 Mohanpur, 69 Mijkhuree, 70 Sikahara, 71 Nagla Bheemsain, 72 Akhatau Mangadpur, 73 Pilakhuni, 74 Pithanpur, 75 Dahelee Bujurg, 77 Bakavalee, 81 Tajpur, 89 Chandpurmemada of 4 Sidhapura KC and Mohanpur Nagar Panchayat of 2 Patiyali Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Amanpur constituency, which are: Kasganj, Patiyali, Etah, Marhara, Bilsi, Shekhupur. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Amanpur is approximately 536 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amanpur is: 27°44’52.8"N 78°48’31.3"E.

