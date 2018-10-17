Amar Singh Files Police Complaint Against Azam Khan for Threatening Daughters With Acid Attack

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Wednesday filed a police complaint against SP leader Azam Khan for allegedly threatening his daughters with acid attack, following which an FIR was registered against Khan.The FIR was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station, police said."I gave an application at Gomti Nagar police station to lodge an FIR against Azam Khan for threatening my daughters with acid attack," Singh told reporters.Singh claimed that the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader had threatened him and his twin 17-year-old daughters during an interview to a television channel.The Rajya Sabha MP had gone to Rampur on August 30 and asked Khan to "sacrifice" him and spare his daughters.The police confirmed the registration of FIR against the former Uttar Pradesh minister.On Singh's application, an FIR was registered against Azam under various sections if IPC, including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religions) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.Singh also attacked UP DGP OP Singh over the recent killing of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari and sought the police official's resignation."The UP DGP should resign if he cannot handle the state's law and order situation," he said.Singh, who was expelled from the Samajwadi Party last year, however, praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, terming him an "honest" person.