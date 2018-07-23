English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amar Singh Meets Yogi Adityanath, Triggers Speculation of Joining BJP
Rumours are already rife that Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party but was expelled last year, has been toying with the idea of embracing the saffron party.
File photo of former SP leader Amar Singh.
Lucknow: Veteran politician Amar Singh on Monday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, triggering speculation in political circles that he might be planning to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Though the meeting was confirmed by official sources, it was not immediately known what transpired between the leaders.
Rumours are already rife that Singh, who was a Rajya Sabha MP from the Samajwadi Party but was expelled from the Akhilesh Yadav-led outfit last year, has been toying with the idea of embracing the saffron party.
Singh recently said he was not averse to joining the BJP, but had not received any invite from it, nor had he applied to it.
“The BJP is a very big political party. I won’t say that I will not join the BJP if I get a chance, but who is giving me the chance? I haven’t sent them any request letter either,” Singh had said.
