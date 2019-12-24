Take the pledge to vote

Amaravati Farmers Write to Prez, PM against Jagan Govt's Proposal to Develop Three Capitals in Andhra

Farmers have been protesting ever since CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced last week that the government's three-capital formula and an expert panel has submitted a report in this regard.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:December 24, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
Farmers during a protest against the state government's three-capital formula.
Farmers during a protest against the state government's three-capital formula.

Amaravati: Farmers of the Amaravati Capital Region in Andhra Pradesh have written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention in the YSR Congress government’s proposal to set up three capitals in the state.

Farmers have been protesting ever since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced last week the government's proposed three-capital formula and an expert panel has submitted a report in this regard. The two places where the government wants to develop as capitals are Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool.

Opposition leaders, including those belonging to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist parties, have also been extended their support to the farmers’ protest over the issue.

The farmers in their letters have said the government’s decision would impact their lives as they had given 33,000 acres of fertile lands for the ambitious development plan of a new capital after the state’s bifurcation.

“If the state government now comes up with two more capitals and shifts base to Vishakhapatnam and Kurnool, we will suffer huge losses,” one of the letters read. The farmers also attached documents of reports in which Reddy had earlier extended his support to the development of Amaravati.

They urged the prime minister, who had laid the foundation stone for building the new capital, to stop the government from going ahead with proposal.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
