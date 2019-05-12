English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amarinder Blames 'Divisive Forces' After Sacrilege Incident Reported in Sangrur
Police said, along with the 'bir' of the Guru Granth Sahib , the 'Palki Sahib' (palanquin) and 'Rumalla Sahib' (piece of cloth) were also found burnt in a gurdwara at Hathoa village in the district.
File photo of PUnjab CM Amarinder Singh.
Loading...
Chandigarh: An incident of sacrilege was reported from Sangrur district where a 'bir' of the Guru Granth Sahib was found burnt at a local gurdwara.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked the state's director general of police to immediately identify and arrest the culprits behind the incident that allegedly took place on Saturday night.
He blamed "divisive forces" for the desecration, claiming similar attempts were made to fuel communal discord ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections as well.
According to police, along with the 'bir', the 'Palki Sahib' (palanquin) and 'Rumalla Sahib' (piece of cloth) were also found burnt in the gurdwara at Hathoa village in the district.
The chief minister warned of strict action against those responsible for the desecration will face the consequences of their "horrendous" actions.
The "deliberate act of mischief" was a part of the chain of similar events that had rocked the state in the run-up to the Assembly polls, he added.
The incident, coming days before Punjab went to poll, had obviously been perpetrated with an eye on the Sikh vote bank, but this strategy had failed in 2017 and will fail again, he said.
The SIT probing the 2015 sacrilege incidents had been tightening the noose against those responsible for the ghastly and dastardly act before the Akalis, supported by the BJP, obstructed the process, the chief minister said, while referring to the shifting of SIT member Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.
It was just a matter of days for the SIT to nail the guilty who had unleashed the wave of sacrilege cases back then, and were quite obviously trying to fan communal passions once again, with the same objective, he added.
Noting that his government had kept such cases under control for the last two years, the CM said that Saturday night's incident was a "crude attempt" by the divisive forces to take law and order into their hands.
He said security has been tightened at all religious places in the state to prevent recurrence of such an incident in the coming days, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
The chief minister has been raising the issue of the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents during poll campaigning while vowing not to spare anyone including the Badals for allegedly trying to create communal tension.
After coming to power, the Congress government in Punjab had formed an SIT to probe the sacrilege and police firing incidents.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked the state's director general of police to immediately identify and arrest the culprits behind the incident that allegedly took place on Saturday night.
He blamed "divisive forces" for the desecration, claiming similar attempts were made to fuel communal discord ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections as well.
According to police, along with the 'bir', the 'Palki Sahib' (palanquin) and 'Rumalla Sahib' (piece of cloth) were also found burnt in the gurdwara at Hathoa village in the district.
The chief minister warned of strict action against those responsible for the desecration will face the consequences of their "horrendous" actions.
The "deliberate act of mischief" was a part of the chain of similar events that had rocked the state in the run-up to the Assembly polls, he added.
The incident, coming days before Punjab went to poll, had obviously been perpetrated with an eye on the Sikh vote bank, but this strategy had failed in 2017 and will fail again, he said.
The SIT probing the 2015 sacrilege incidents had been tightening the noose against those responsible for the ghastly and dastardly act before the Akalis, supported by the BJP, obstructed the process, the chief minister said, while referring to the shifting of SIT member Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.
It was just a matter of days for the SIT to nail the guilty who had unleashed the wave of sacrilege cases back then, and were quite obviously trying to fan communal passions once again, with the same objective, he added.
Noting that his government had kept such cases under control for the last two years, the CM said that Saturday night's incident was a "crude attempt" by the divisive forces to take law and order into their hands.
He said security has been tightened at all religious places in the state to prevent recurrence of such an incident in the coming days, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.
The chief minister has been raising the issue of the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents during poll campaigning while vowing not to spare anyone including the Badals for allegedly trying to create communal tension.
After coming to power, the Congress government in Punjab had formed an SIT to probe the sacrilege and police firing incidents.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019: MI vs CSK, Who Will Win The IPL FInal?
- Loki Will Have His Own Timeline in MCU, Reveal Avengers Endgame Directors
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
- IPL 2019 | Five Memorable Finals Over the Years in IPL
- Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results