Amarinder Congratulates Charanjit Channi, Hopes He Will Keep Punjab 'Safe' From Security Threat

Outgoing Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi, who will be the next CM, saying he was hopeful that Channi would keep the “border state of Punjab safe”.

Pointing out a challenge for Channi, Amarinder said Punjab was facing increased security threats. He relayed his message through his media adviser Raveen Thukral, who tweeted on his behalf: ‘My best wishes to Charanjit Singh Channi. I hope he’s able to keep the border state of Punjab safe and protect our people from the growing security threat from across the border’: @capt_amarinder (sic)

Amarinder also lamented that he would not be able to hand over job letters to the kin of farmers who had died during the protests against the Centre’s new farm laws. He urged the CM-elect Channi to “do the needful at the earliest”. Thukral tweeted: ‘Sad at not being able to personally hand over job letters to kin of 150 farmers who had lost their lives in stir against #FarmLaws. Hope CM-designate Charanjit S Channi will do needful at earliest. I continue to stand with farmers in fight for justice’: @capt_amarinder (sic)

Tweeting on his own, Amarinder also thanked officers and employees of the Punjab government for their contribution to governance and for putting the state on its way to “peace and progress" during his tenure as chief minister.

He said, “On the eve of relinquishing my duties as CM, I thank the officers & employees of the State for giving their best to put Punjab on the path of peace & progress in the 4.5 years of my Government. May you continue to serve the people of the State with the same zeal & commitment." (sic)

The Captain resigned from the post of CM on Saturday after months of a political tussle with Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Amarinder said he stepped down because he felt “humiliated”, and also called Sidhu a “disaster”.

Channi was among the four cabinet ministers and several Congress legislators who had revolted against Amarinder last month. They had said they did not have “faith” in the CM as he had “failed to fulfil promises” made before the 2017 assembly elections. Channi had then said “unfulfilled promises" included delay in justice in case of desecration of religious texts in 2015, arrest of those involved in drug rackets and scrapping power purchase agreements. These are the three central issues around which Sidhu fought the intra-party battle with Amarinder.

