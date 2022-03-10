Amarinder Singh Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live election result status of key candidate Amarinder Singh of PLC in the 2022 Punjab Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check here if Amarinder Singh has won or lost, is leading or is trailing.

A Maharaja, an army captain and the 26th CM of Punjab in 2017, Singh has penned books on Sikh history. He is known for his views on national security and the Army. When he was asked to step down by the Congress high command on September 2020, a “humiliated” Captain said that his political career was not over and launched the Punjab Lok Insaaf Congress in alliance with the BJP and the SAD (D) to take on the ruling Congress. In 2014, Singh contested from Amritsar against BJP’s Arun Jaitley for the Lok Sabha and won despite the Modi wave.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Amarinder Singh is 79 years of age and his educational qualifications are: 12th Pass. He has declared total assests of Rs 68.7 crore and total liabilies of Rs 9.3 crore.

Advertisement

Follow the LIVE updating tables on this page to track the latest results updates of Amarinder Singh contesting on a PLC ticket from Patiala constituency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.