Amarinder Singh-led Govt Clears Appointment of Punjab Cabinet Minister's Son-in-Law in Excise Dept

In a major controversial move, Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab cabinet on Friday cleared the appointment of a minister’s son-in-law in excise department. The cabinet approved the appointment of Gursher Singh, son-in-law of State Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar, as Excise and Taxation Inspector on compassionate grounds, in one-time relaxation without the case being treated as a precedent.

Justifying the appointment, the Chief Minister said that Gursher’s father, Bhupjit, had played a major role in blowing the whistle in the Ravi Sidhu PPSC scam to clean up the Punjab Public Service Commission.

Giving details during the meeting, it was pointed out that Bhupjit Singh, who was posted as Excise and Taxation Officer in the department, had died on September 28, 2011. At that time, his son Gursher Singh had just completed his graduation. As per the office records, Jasbir Kaur w/o late Bhupjit Singh, vide her application dated June 26, 2020, (eight years after her husband’s death) had requested for employment in favour of her son Gursher Singh.

Kangar, though a cabinet minister in the Punjab government, was reportedly attending meetings held by the pro Navjot Singh Sidhu camp before he was appointed as the PPCC chief. Kangar was not seen as regularly with the rebel MLAs and ministers’ but senior Congress leaders pointed out that he did attend a couple of meetings which were held at cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa’s house.

Harpal Cheema, Leader of the Opposition, said, “These steps are an attempt by the Amarinder Singh government to save their own government. Jobs are being given to sons of ministers and MLAs and not to the qualified youth of Punjab as promised by the Congress government four years ago."

He added that after four and a half years, he has not only failed to fulfil promises by his government but now has to take such steps to save his own government.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here