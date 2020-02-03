Amarinder Singh, Tejashwi Yadav & Shatrughan Sinha Campaign for Congress Candidates

New Delhi: With just five days to go for the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress on Monday pushed more star power in the election campaign with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, actor-turned politican Shatrughan Sinha and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressing public meetings.

Amarinder Singh held a road show in south Delhi's Kalkaji Assembly constituency. The roadshow for the Delhi Congress chief Subash Chopra's daughter Shivani Chopra started from Kalkaji's Dashmesh Chowk and ended at Govindpuri. Hundreds of Congress activists participated in the road show.

On the other hand, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav held a public meeting in Vikaspuri area of west Delhi.

Addressing the public meeting, he said: "Few days ago, the Grand Alliance government stormed to power in Jharkhand and in Delhi also the alliance of the Congress and the RJD will bounce back."

"Similar results like Jharkhand will be seen in Bihar later this year," he added, also appealing the people from Bihar to vote in support of Congress and the RJD in the national capital.

Tejashwi Yadav was campaigning for Congress candidate from Vikaspuri, Mukesh Sharma, and RJD candidate from Uttam Nagar, Shakti Bishnoi.

The RJD and Congress have forged an alliance for the Delhi Assembly polls and as per the agreement, the former had got four seats to contest. RJD candidate Pramod Tyagi will contest from Burari, while Mohd Riyazuddin Khan has been fielded from Kirari and Nirmal Kumar Singh from the Palam Assembly constituencies.

Shatrughan Sinha, who ditched the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and joined the Congress, campaigned for party's Dwarka candidate Adarsh Shastri.

Shastri, great grandson of late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri had joined the grand old party after he was denied a ticket this time by the AAP from Dwarka. Shastri was elected from the Dwarka assembly constituency in 2015 assembly polls.

Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to decide who will rule the national capital for the next five years with the ruling AAP making a determined bid to return to power and the BJP seeking to have a Chief Minister in the city after 20 years. Counting will be held on February 11.

The Congress, which has ruled Delhi for 15 successive years, is also making efforts to regain its support base. On Tuesday, Congress Chief Ministers Bhupesh Baghel, Amarinder Singh, as well as senior party leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Harish Rawat, Raj Babbar and Bhupinder Singh Hooda willa lso campaign in the different parts of the city for the party candidates.

