Amarinder Singh Tweets to PM Modi, Says Will be an Honour to Welcome IAF Pilot Being Released by Pak

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, who is touring border areas of his state, expressed his desire to go and receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Vartaman, who is set to be released by Pakistan on Friday.His statement came just hours after Pakistan PM, speaking in parliament, offered to release captive Indian Air Force pilot as a "gesture of peace".Amarinder brought it to PM Modi's attention that Abhinandan will be released from the Wagah side and said it would be his "honour" to go an welcome him."Dear @narendramodi ji , I’m touring the border areas of Punjab & I’m presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am (sic)," tweeted Amarinder.The IAF pilot was taken into custody by Pakistan after he landed on the other side of the Line of Control as his aircraft crashed during an aerial dogfight between India and Pakistan. "In our desire of peace, I announce that tomorrow, and as a first step to open negotiations, Pakistan will be releasing the Indian Air Force officer in our custody," said Khan.Hailing the Pak PM's decision, Amarinder said the "goodwill gesture" would help ease the prevailing tensions between the two countries.The chief minister extended all support from his government to the BSF to deal with the current situation. "We are there for you," he told the BSF personnel.During his tour of the Tarn Taran region to assess the ground situation, the chief minister interacted with residents of at least 15 border area villages, including Shaheed Baba Tara Singh Wala, Rajoke, Kalia Shatara, Dholan, Lakhna and Kals. During his interaction with the residents, he urged them to remain calm and not to be swayed by rumours.